Via Mediaite:

Dr. Anthony Fauci has evidently had enough of the increasing criticism being pointed his way — particularly from the political right.

In what became a fiery rant on MSNBC’s MTP: Daily Wednesday, Fauci — speaking with host Chuck Todd — blasted those attacking him on a variety of subjects ranging from his mask advocacy to the question of whether the National Institute of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The impetus for Fauci’s screed on Wednesday was a video from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who floated a conspiracy theory that the infectious disease expert was colluding with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a narrative about Covid-19.

“Dr. Fauci was emailing with Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook, trying to create that narrative,” Blackburn said. “Cherrypicking information so that you would only know what they wanted you to know, and there would be a narrative that would fit with this cherrypicked information.”

