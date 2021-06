Via News 4 San Antonio:

SAN ANTONIO – The Joint Base San Antonio Lackland base is under lockdown due to an active shooter situation.

Base public affairs confirmed the lockdown. They sent a statement saying that two suspects fired shots toward the base from outside the gates. JBSA trainees were in the area and the shooters ran off.

San Antonio Police, DPS Troopers and others cleared the area and are searching for the shooters.

