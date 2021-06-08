You get out.

Via Fox News:

The progressive Squad is lashing out at Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia Democrat announced his opposition to congressional Democrats’ highest priority piece of legislation, known as the For the People Act.

Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the sweeping election overhaul reform because it’s too partisan and would further divide the country – earning the wrath of the most liberal members of Congress.

