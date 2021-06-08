Manchin & Co. be like “defund the police costs us elections” while actively sabotaging our Dem agenda.
Our movement was at the heart of the organizing that won us the 2020 elections. Now conservative Dems block our progress.
Join us in saving lives or get out of our way.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 7, 2021
You get out.
Via Fox News:
The progressive Squad is lashing out at Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia Democrat announced his opposition to congressional Democrats’ highest priority piece of legislation, known as the For the People Act.
Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the sweeping election overhaul reform because it’s too partisan and would further divide the country – earning the wrath of the most liberal members of Congress.