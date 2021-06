Via WFB:

President Joe Biden embraced the woke terminology favored by radical left-wing activists in his 2022 budget proposal, which refers to mothers as “birthing people.”

The text of Biden’s record-breaking $6 trillion budget, unveiled last month, includes a section highlighting more than $200 million in health care spending aimed at reducing the “high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

