Progressives in and out of Congress are lashing out at Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia after the Democrat wrote Sunday that he will oppose his party’s sweeping elections bill and won’t vote to end the legislative filibuster in the Senate.

Manchin’s stances are not new. He is the only Democrat in the Senate who is not a co-sponsor of Democrats’ elections bill, titled the “For the People Act.” And despite appearing to waver on his opposition to filibuster changes earlier this year, he’s since dug in against any alterations to the minority protection in the upper chamber.

But his comments in a Charleston Gazette-Mail op-ed Sunday and in a “Fox News Sunday” interview provoked renewed outrage from progressive Democrats who want to plow ahead on a wide range of legislation, including the elections bill, without consulting Senate Republicans.

