Sure, whatever you say.

Via Mediaite:

Rep. Liz Cheney is continuing to call out former President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and fellow Republican members of Congress over the insurrection of January 6th and the lack of accountability that has followed.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s David Axelrod podcast The Axe Files, Rep. Cheney dished on her party, and in perhaps the most compelling portion, revealed that a number of members of her party told her that they wanted to vote to impeach Trump but opted not to over security concerns for themselves and their family.

Axelrod joined CNN’s New Day to discuss the revelations with co-anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar, of which there were many.

Keep reading…