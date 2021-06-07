Well, that went well…

Via NY Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted Monday by protesters in Guatemala telling her “Trump won” and “go home” — as the country’s president blamed President Biden for this year’s migrant crisis.

The rally was visible to Harris’ motorcade as she arrived to meet with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei one day after he blamed the US for luring his constituents north.

“Kamala, Trump won,” read a large sign near the Central American country’s presidential palace.

“Kamala, Mind Your Own Business,” another sign said, according to a pool report.

Images posted to Twitter show other signs, including one that tells Biden’s migration czar: “Kamala, Go Home.”

