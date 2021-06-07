I live in Texas, can’t wait to go.

Via Washington Times:

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will go on a “history tour” to discuss his presidency for paying customers at arenas in Florida and Texas in December.

Mr. Trump will attend four events with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in a series of live discussions to address “exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad,” the former president said in a statement.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the fake news media never mention,” Mr. Trump said. “I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue.

