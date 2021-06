Yes, a Democrat.

Via DC:

Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman condemned Hamas for committing war crimes against Israeli civilians during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

“Hamas has fired 4500 rockets into Israel for the sole purpose of killing as many civilians as possible. Every one of these rockets was a war crime,” Sherman said Monday. He then asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to explain the Biden administration’s efforts to fund Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.