Hey, it’s not like there’s a crisis on the southern border.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget offers a “zero percent increase” in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) despite a growing border crisis.

“This budget that President Biden released a week ago Friday … provides $69 trillion of spending over 10 years, $6 trillion of spending just this year, but they couldn’t find one additional dollar for the border wall, let alone a zero percent increase for [DHS] when we’re facing the border crisis?” Smith asked during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”