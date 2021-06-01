Via Free Beacon:

Dr. Anthony Fauci displayed a flippant attitude about travel and failed to understand the severity of COVID-19 during the early stages even as clear warning signs emerged, according to emails reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

On Feb. 25, 2020, CBS News asked Fauci for advice in its coverage of COVID-19. Fauci told the network to emphasize the “real and present danger” of the seasonal flu even as the Centers for Disease Control prepared to classify COVID-19’s spread as a pandemic that very day. The emails reveal how Fauci steered the media’s early coverage of COVID-19. Just two weeks before President Donald Trump declared the virus a national emergency, he told CBS to not “yield to unreasonable fear [about COVID-19]” nor allow the “fear of the unknown” pandemic to “distort” the evaluation of everyday risks.

