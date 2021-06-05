Via DailyStar:

The release of the highly-anticipated Pentagon report on the US Navy’s UFO sightings could possibly be used to brush off the details of hypersonic weapons developed by US, Russia and China, an expert in the field has suggested.

The US Defense Department is expected to say many of the sightings remain unexplained in the upcoming report.

According to the New York Times, one possible explanation given to some of the encounters are that they were top-secret hypersonic weapons developed by adversaries Russia and China.

Dr David Clarke is the curator for the National Archives of UFO projects, which collates all the official sightings, reports and discussions submitted to the Ministry of Defence while their UFO desk was in existence.

