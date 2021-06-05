And when they implement that, every company will go to China. Where there is none.

Via AP:

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed Saturday to support a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% in order to deter multinational companies from avoiding taxes by stashing profits in low-rate countries.

G-7 finance ministers meeting in London also endorsed proposals to make the world’s biggest companies – including U.S.-based tech giants – pay taxes in countries where they have lots of sales but no physical headquarters.

The agreement followed the outlines of proposals by U.S. President Joe Biden, who has pushed for a global deal on corporate taxation in return for countries such as France withdrawing local taxes that the U.S. argues unfairly target American tech companies.

British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the meeting’s host, said the deal would “reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it’s fair, so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places.”

Keep reading…