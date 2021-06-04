Just in time for the primaries huh?

Via USA Today:

Facebook suspended former President Donald Trump for two years but in time for him to possibly regain a powerful social media megaphone for the 2024 election cycle.

After that period, Facebook said it would consult experts to determine whether “the risk to public safety has receded,” and make a call on Trump’s return.

But Facebook warned that Trump’s Facebook and Instagram, if reinstated, would face a “strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions” if he violates the company’s rules again after being reinstated on Jan. 7, 2023.

Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram were frozen the day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol for his praise of supporters who stormed it.

“When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,” Facebook said Friday.

Keep reading…