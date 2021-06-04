Via DailyStar:

A UFO hunter has filmed several mysterious “orbs” flying past the International Space Station (ISS) while observing the live feed.

Graham, who has spent years watching and analysing ISS footage, shared the interesting find on Tuesday (June 2) on his YouTube channel Conspiracy Depot.

The clip shows a bright circular object moving in the opposite direction to the ISS and hurtling past at high speed.

Within a short period of time, a few more similar but smaller UFOs pop up on the high-definition camera as the station moves over Chile.

The conspiracy theorist said: “It looked to be perfectly spherical, similar to other UAPs that have been documented and seen throughout the skies of Earth.

