Via AP:

HONG KONG (AP) — A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary.

The arrest and a ban on the vigil for a second year comes as Beijing attempts to crush pro-democracy activism in Hong Kong, which has been the last place on Chinese soil where the June 4, 1989, event was publicly commemorated.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said its vice chair, Chow Hang Tung, was arrested by police Friday morning. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The alliance organized the vigil and ran the June 4 Museum dedicated to remembering Tiananmen. The museum was closed this week.

