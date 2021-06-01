“No apologies whatsoever”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. military has “no apologies whatsoever” for enacting policies focused on diversity and inclusion that some Republican critics argue “emasculate” the military.

Kirby made the comments during a Pentagon press briefing Wednesday, echoing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s rejection of the criticisms Monday. Republican critics have focused primarily on Biden’s decision to allow transgender people to serve in the military, as well as the tone of recent Pentagon ad campaigns.

