Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent taxpayer money on a day of private security for herself, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller first reported in April that Bush and members of the progressive-Democrat group in Congress called “the Squad” spent thousands of campaign funds on private security.

According to the new Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31.

Bush spent $880.00 on private security services through RSAT Security Consulting LLC on February 19, 2021.

