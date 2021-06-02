Via Fox News:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration along the southern border of Texas in response to an “ongoing surge” of illegal immigrants.

The Republican’s declaration allows the use of all available state resources to assist state and local law enforcement in protecting Texans from “criminal activity and property damage.”

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said in a statement.

