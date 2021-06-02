Via Newsweek:

Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote in February 2020 that store-bought face masks would not be very effective at protecting against the COVID-19 pandemic and advised a traveler not to wear one.

The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News have obtained hundreds of pages of Fauci’s emails through the Freedom of Information Act, revealing more about the early days of the pandemic.

In one message, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, replies to an email from Sylvia Burwell, believed to be the Sylvia Burwell who was health and human services secretary for three years under President Barack Obama. Burwell had asked for advice about wearing face masks while traveling. Fauci’s reply is dated February 5, 2020, and is available in a document cloud provided by Buzzfeed.

Keep reading…