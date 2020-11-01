Sanity.

Via WFB:

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s (R.) administration enacted a law limiting the ability of biological males to participate in female-only sports.

The law, titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” restricts participation in female-only sports to biological females, based on the sex on a student’s birth certificate. Florida became the ninth state to enact a ban on transgender participation in youth sports of the opposite sex. Advocates for transgender issues called the law cruel and unnecessary.

DeSantis signed the bill into law Tuesday and touted its protection of female sports. “We believe in the state of Florida protecting the fairness and integrity of women’s athletics,” he said at the bill signing. “I can tell you that in Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports.”