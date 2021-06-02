Making fun of @GregAbbott_TX because he can't walk? pic.twitter.com/mM0hj0VvaT

WHAT THE HELL is this MSNBC???

Via Fox News:

MSNBC received backlash on Tuesday for airing a chyron during “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that said “Texas Two Step” while showing a picture of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., who is in a wheelchair, in a teaser for the upcoming segment on Texas’ controversial new election bill.

“WHAT THE HELL is this MSNBC???” asked “Ruthless” podcast host Comfortably Smug on Twitter. “Making fun of @GregAbbott_TX because he can’t walk?”

“It’s okay because it’s a Republican,” suggested Twitter user Ryan Petty.

