WHAT THE HELL is this MSNBC???
Making fun of @GregAbbott_TX because he can't walk? pic.twitter.com/mM0hj0VvaT
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 1, 2021
Via Fox News:
MSNBC received backlash on Tuesday for airing a chyron during “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that said “Texas Two Step” while showing a picture of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., who is in a wheelchair, in a teaser for the upcoming segment on Texas’ controversial new election bill.
“WHAT THE HELL is this MSNBC???” asked “Ruthless” podcast host Comfortably Smug on Twitter. “Making fun of @GregAbbott_TX because he can’t walk?”
“It’s okay because it’s a Republican,” suggested Twitter user Ryan Petty.