Dr. Anthony Fauci corresponded with a Chinese health official early in the pandemic, acknowledging the “crazy people in this world” and vowing to “get through this together,” a new report revealed Tuesday.

The nation’s top expert on infectious diseases received an email March 28, 2020, from George Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in which Gao apologized for saying the U.S. and other countries were making a “big mistake” by not encouraging people to wear masks from the get-go, according to correspondence obtained by the Washington Post.

“How could I say such a word ‘big mistake’ about others? That was journalist’s wording. Hope you understand,” Gao wrote Fauci. “Lets work together to get the virus out of the earth.”

The director of the U.S.’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases responded, “I understand completely. No problem. We will get through this together.”

