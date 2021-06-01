Via Daily Caller:

The Washington Post corrected a 15-month-old headline that claimed the theory of COVID-19 originating from a lab in Wuhan was “already debunked.”

The correction appears to have been made over the weekend, shortly after the Daily Caller reached out to the Post seeking comment on the headline, given the increased interest in the possibility that COVID-19 had in fact originated from the Wuhan lab that was studying bat-borne coronaviruses.

The Post’s original headline from Feb. 17, 2020, read, “Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked.” Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton had appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo and pointed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a potential origin of the disease.

Keep reading…