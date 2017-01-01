Good.

Via Free Beacon:

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said his government will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons even if it causes “friction” with the Biden administration.

“The greatest threat we face is the existential threat created by Iran’s attempts to get nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said at the swearing-in ceremony for Mossad chief David Barnea. “This could be in the form of threatening us—a small and clustered country—with annihilation, or with tens of thousands of missiles that would get a nuclear umbrella. This could pose a threat to the Zionist enterprise and we must counter this without stopping.”

Even as both Israel and U.S. lawmakers have vowed to prevent Tehran from obtaining the funds and materials necessary to develop nuclear weapons, Iran has continued to forge ahead with its WMD development. In April, the Washington Free Beacon reported findings from German intelligence that indicated Iran is eyeing a large-scale buildup of both its conventional and nuclear weapons. Iran has also equipped Hamas terrorists with thousands of rockets following the terrorist group’s latest conflict with the Jewish state.

Keep reading…