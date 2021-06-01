Via Fox News:

Sen. Joe Manchin, W. Va., has grown impatient with reporters over their repeated questions about the filibuster, saying they “ask the same question every day.”

Manchin has come under pressure from left-wing Democrats and liberal media members to change his mind about preserving the filibuster, which means Democrats need 60 votes to end debate and force votes on key issues. He has repeatedly said he will never vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster rule.

“I’m not separating our country, OK?” Manchin said last week. “I don’t know what you all don’t understand about this. You ask the same question every day. It’s wrong.”

