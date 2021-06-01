Should send this asshole back to Cuba.

Via CBS:

Washington — Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who used to lead the Houston Police Department, called a new measure approved by the Texas state Legislature that would allow people to carry handguns without a license “ridiculous” and urged Governor Greg Abbott to veto the bill.

“There’s something that God gave us and that is common sense, and common sense tells us that that is ridiculous,” Acevedo said in an interview with “Face the Nation” when asked about the legislation.

Transcript: Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo on “Face the Nation”

Abbott, a Republican, is expected to sign the measure approved by the GOP-led Legislature last week that further loosens gun restrictions in the state. The bill allows people to carry handguns in public without a license, background check or training.

While the measure is backed by the National Rifle Association, law enforcement groups and police chiefs in the state oppose the measure, known as “constitutional carry.”

