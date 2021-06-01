They realize that if they leave, they look like cowards right?

WASHINGTON – The fight over Texas Republican lawmakers’ attempts to rewrite election laws reached a fever pitch over the Memorial Day weekend.

House Democrats walked out of the Capitol to prevent voting on Senate Bill 7, which would limit certain ways of voting. In retaliation, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to veto funding for lawmakers’ salaries in the state budget.

The Texas showdown comes as Republican state lawmakers across the nation enact voter legislation they say will crack down on election fraud.

Here’s what we know about the feud in Texas and beyond:

