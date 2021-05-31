Via MSN:

(Bloomberg) — Ben & Jerry’s made a bold new flavor announcement in May 2019: CBD ice cream was coming … “as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level.”

Two years later, the “groovy” treat still isn’t available to the public, as snack makers continue to wait for a green light from U.S. officials for cannabis-infused foods. But as demand for edibles continues to rise and the market tops the billion-dollar mark, Big Food is getting ready.

With Covid in the U.S. winding down (fingers crossed), the Consumer Brands Association is bringing lobbying efforts for federal cannabis legislation back to its “front burner,” said Stacy Papadopoulos, the trade group’s general counsel. While small brands are forging ahead, big companies are seeking more clarity and remain hesitant due to the patchwork of state regulations and uncertainty about what types of products could be allowed, she said.

