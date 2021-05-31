Via Daily Caller:

Former President Donald Trump thanked Americans who made the “supreme sacrifice” in a statement Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history,” Trump said in the statement. “On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail.”

“They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace.”

Trump said the nation owes “all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes. Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting.”