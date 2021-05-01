Via Fox News:

Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of Israel in 2015 during a panel at the Harvard Law School.

“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed,” Cullors said.

The Human Rights Program at Harvard law hosted Cullors and several other activists in April of 2015 for a panel titled, “Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance.” During the panel, Cullors shared her experience in visiting the West Bank and Gaza in 2015 as part of a delegation with other far-left activists. She claims she witnessed “violence” and the “terror” against Palestinians which was caused by Israelis and “Zionists.”

