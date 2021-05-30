Via Daily Mail:

CNN’s Jake Tapper has slammed colleague Chris Cuomo for joining strategy calls advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations.

Tapper – who is widely seen as CNN’s biggest star – told the New York Times that Chris’ behavior put network employees in ‘a bad spot’.

‘I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,’ the 52-year-old anchor stated in an interview conducted on Friday.

‘Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. I would also agree with that.’

Tapper continued: ‘I work very hard to be fair and to be ethical and to not cross lines. And I certainly understand the love that Chris has for his brother… but that was not a fun day.’

In recent months, multiple women have come forward accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. An independent investigation into the allegations is ongoing, but over 120 New York State legislators have called for his resignation.

