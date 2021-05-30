Via Go Love Prov:

Actress and politician Cynthia Nixon made waves this week when she Tweeted she would rather have people steal from CVS stores than see them prosecuted.

Nixon, best known for her role on the HBO series Sex and the City and then for her failed 2018 gubernatorial bid in New York, Tweeted the comments about the stores owned by the Woonsocket, Rhode Island headquartered corporation this week.

“The CVS on my corner has started locking up basic items like clothing detergent,” Nixon Tweeted. “As so many families can’t make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine thinking that the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to prosecute them.”

