Via CNN:

A 14-year-old Florida teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, prosecutors said.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder due to the nature of the crime, R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, announced on Thursday.

Bailey’s body was found on May 9 after her family had reported her missing earlier that day in St. Johns County, Florida, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. She sustained 114 stab wounds, Larizza said at a news conference on Thursday. Larizza noted that there were at least 49 defensive wounds to her head, hands and arms, saying, “To say that it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement.”

Keep reading…