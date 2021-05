Revolting to say the least.

Via Breitbart:

President Joe Biden released his Fiscal Year 2022 budget Friday, one that would eliminate the longstanding Hyde Amendment and force American taxpayers to fund abortions.

The Hyde Amendment has enjoyed tremendous bipartisan support for decades, including from Biden himself.

In April 1994, then-Sen. Biden wrote to a constituent, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.”

