Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) rescinded a ban on mask mandates that his lieutenant governor put in place while he was away and rebuked her for what he called an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

Little issued an executive order counteracting one that was put out by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) while Little was away at a conference. McGeachin’s order banned mask mandates by local officials.

The governor reversed the decision and said that although he never issued a statewide mask mandate, he did not believe in taking power away from local officials to put out health guidelines that they see fit.

