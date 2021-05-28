Crap. Now they have to find something else to cry about.

Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked legislation Friday that would create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The vote was 54 in favor and 35 against — short of the 60 needed to proceed, making it the first bill of the new Democratic-controlled Congress to be thwarted by a filibuster on the Senate floor.

Six GOP senators broke with their leadership and voted with 48 Democratic members to proceed to debate the bill: Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; Rob Portman, of Ohio; Ben Sasse, of Nebraska; Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana; Mitt Romney, of Utah; and Susan Collins, of Maine.

Keep reading…