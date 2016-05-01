Mind-boggling.

Via Free Beacon:

USA Today removed the word male from an op-ed by a female athlete after publication, arguing that her use of the word male to refer to men who transition to women was “hurtful language.”

Chelsea Mitchell, a female student athlete from Connecticut, wrote an op-ed published in USA Today on May 22 about her experience as the fastest female runner in the state prior to competing against individuals who transition from male to female.

The column originally used the term male to describe those runners against whom Mitchell competed who transitioned from male to female. Three days after publishing the piece, USA Today changed the word male to transgender without consulting Mitchell.

“This column has been updated to reflect USA TODAY‘s standards and style guidelines. We regret that hurtful language was used,” editors at the publication wrote after updating the article.

