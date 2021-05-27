Via Daily Caller:

An Atlanta city councilman who voted to withhold funds from the police had his car stolen Wednesday in broad daylight.

The incident unfolded around 11:45 a.m., when Councilman Antonio Brown told officers he stepped out of his car to speak with someone, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Then, “several males entered his unlocked car and drove away with it,” police said.

Brown told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the thieves appeared to be kids and one “acted as though he had a gun.”

Keep reading….