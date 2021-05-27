The Internet was a mistake.

Via The Mirror:

A YouTuber has found himself in hot water after filming himself tying his pet Pomeranian dog to a bunch of helium balloons and letting it float away, as part of a viral stunt.

Gaurav Sharma, who goes by the name of Gauravzone online, uploaded the clip of pet Dollar to his four million YouTube subscribers, however he was quickly inundated with complaints from animal rights groups.

The clip shows the 32-year-old and another woman making several attempts to make Dollar float, before they eventually climb onto the top of a car and release the animal, who ends up crashing into a nearby balcony as they laugh from the ground below.

