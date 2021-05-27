Via NY Post:

A man who spent nearly 32 years in a Michigan prison on a wrongful murder conviction has been cleared by DNA evidence, authorities said.

Gilbert Lee Poole Jr., 56, walked out of a prison in Jackson Wednesday after an Oakland County judge vacated his 1989 murder conviction based on DNA evidence that excluded him from the scene of the fatal stabbing, according to the Innocence Project at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School.

“I have to say that I didn’t understand what was happening back in 1988 when I came to court to be tried for a murder that I didn’t commit,” Poole told the judge Wednesday. “At 22 years old, and a thousand miles away from anyone I knew, I kicked and screamed and stomped my feet and said this is not right.”

