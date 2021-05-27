Via TMZ:

Bill Cosby struck out on his attempt to get released from prison … the parole board denied his request.

Cosby was denied parole this month, with the Pennsylvania Parole Board saying a lot of factors went into its decision to rule against the comedian. For instance, they say he didn’t participate in a treatment program for sex offenders and he failed to develop a parole release plan.

The Board says strike 3 against Cosby is the fact he got a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

Keep reading…