Via Fox News:

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch has sued Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D., on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation, the group announced Thursday, over her policy of granting interviews to only non-White reporters.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, alleges Lightfoot violated reporter Thomas Catenacci’s equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment when she didn’t respond to multiple requests for interviews, as well as his First Amendment rights.

Lightfoot made waves earlier this month when she announced she would only grant one-on-one interviews to Black and Brown reporters upon the two-year anniversary of her taking office, scolding the Chicago media for its “overwhelming Whiteness.”

Keep reading…