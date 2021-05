What?

Via Mediaite:

Conservative pundits Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will soon take over Rush Limbaugh’s radio timeslot, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“The duo will serve up similar right-wing fare, tackling news stories of the day, politics and current events, peppered with call-ins from listeners and humor,” the Journal reported.

Since the conservative radio legend’s death in February, Premiere Networks has been airing reruns of Limbaugh’s show in the noon to 3 p.m. timeslot.

Keep reading…