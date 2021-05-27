Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday said he supports a ban of the popular AR-15 rifle.

David Chipman, senior policy advisor for anti-gun violence advocacy group Giffords — named for former congresswoman and gun violence survivor/ Gabby Giffords — appeared before a Senate panel Wednesday where he fielded questions from Republican lawmakers. In response to questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., Chipman admitted to supporting a ban on the AR-15, perhaps the most popular gun in the country.

When asked by Cruz if he wanted to ban the weapon, Chipman said, “With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill and supported by the president.”

The hearing occurred on the same day a Santa Clara Valley railroad employee shot and killed at least eight people before shooting himself at a light rail yard near downtown San Jose, California. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “multiple weapons” were found at the shooting scene. It is not known if an AR-15 was among them.

Keep reading…