Via Business Insider:

Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming the coronavirus is “man-made,” it said Wednesday.

In February, the tech giant said it would take down “debunked” claims that humans created the virus that causes COVID-19, but it has reversed its policy amid renewed interest in the virus’ origins from scientists and politicians.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a Facebook representative told Insider in an emailed statement.

“We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

