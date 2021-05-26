Ridiculous.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools says a teacher is on leave after allegedly wearing a Donald Trump mask to school Tuesday, the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

“We take these allegations and their impact on students very seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We want to be clear: Every student in our school deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.”

MPS said it is investigating the allegations.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on him during an arrest for nearly 10 minutes. Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and is set to be sentenced in June. Three other Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting charges in Floyd’s death, and all four officers also face federal charges.