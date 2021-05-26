HA!

Via Daily Caller:

As Israel spent 11 days defending itself from a barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza, a handful of congressional Republicans who all share a hallway with member of the progressive “squad” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to make statements against her anti-Israel rhetoric in no unclear terms.

Republican Reps. Mike Waltz of Florida, Lisa McClain of Michigan, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Chris Jacobs of New York all hung up “Stand With Israel” posters next to their office doors.

Waltz then told Fox News that he is giving the squad a new name: The “Hamas Caucus.”

“Hamas Caucus” has become a popular term used by Israel-supporting Republicans to describe anti-Israel progressive Democrats, who have chipped away at a consensus on Israel that’s been around since President Harry S. Truman recognized Israeli independence in 1948. Truman’s support came 11 minutes after Israel’s first prime minister’s “Proclamation of Independence” in Tel Aviv.

