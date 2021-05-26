Via NY Post:

America’s largest defense contractor reportedly made 13 top executives participate in a three-day “White Men’s Caucus” that involved discussions of “white male privilege” and other pro-diversity training.

The participants from Lockheed Martin engaged in activities over Zoom that included a “free association” exercise in which the term “white men” was equated to “old,” “racist,” “privileged,” “anti-women,” “angry,” “Aryan Nation” and “KKK,” the City Journal reported Wednesday.

That session reportedly led to conclusions that white men “don’t care about diversity,” “have a classical perspective on history and colonialism,” and “don’t want to give away our power.”

In another exercise, referred to as “hearts and minds” training, the Lockheed executives were given 156 various “privilege statements” to read and discuss, according to City Journal, which is published by the conservative Manhattan Institute think tank.

