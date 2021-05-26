The hilarious part is when a cop tried to chase him down, the “protesters” started punching his car lol

Via NY Post:

A driver hit two protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge late Tuesday, traveling five blocks with one clinging to his hood — before an NYPD car then sideswiped a bike rider while in pursuit, according to police.

The NYPD said Jason Alicea, 21, was driving his Volkswagen sedan “aggressively” to force his way through around 30 bicyclists, eho were riding in tribute to George Floyd on the anniversary of his murder by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

One of the group jumped on the hood as the car tried to get past them on the Brooklyn side of the bridge at around 10:20 p.m. — and Alicea “accelerated through the group,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

He hit a 39-year-old man as he drove away, while the initial protester clung to the hood as Alicea drove at least five blocks, the NYPD said.

Keep reading…